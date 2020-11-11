GMR Infra Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.76 crore, down 35.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,293.76 crore in September 2020 down 35.89% from Rs. 2,018.17 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 750.03 crore in September 2020 down 63.58% from Rs. 458.50 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.89 crore in September 2020 down 62.78% from Rs. 789.58 crore in September 2019.
GMR Infra shares closed at 24.65 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.81% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,199.30
|1,006.43
|1,790.33
|Other Operating Income
|94.46
|127.63
|227.84
|Total Income From Operations
|1,293.76
|1,134.06
|2,018.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.53
|134.23
|68.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|291.83
|283.06
|176.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.20
|-0.03
|-5.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|185.04
|197.78
|197.62
|Depreciation
|275.82
|263.13
|246.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|557.59
|537.96
|938.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-136.25
|-282.07
|396.80
|Other Income
|154.32
|90.38
|146.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.07
|-191.69
|542.89
|Interest
|840.52
|781.03
|827.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-822.45
|-972.72
|-284.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-822.45
|-972.72
|-284.72
|Tax
|-40.45
|-151.08
|10.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-782.00
|-821.64
|-295.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.71
|-0.02
|-1.21
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-782.71
|-821.66
|-296.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|32.68
|-12.21
|-162.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-750.03
|-833.87
|-458.50
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.98
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.98
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.98
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.98
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm