GMR Infra Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.76 crore, down 35.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,293.76 crore in September 2020 down 35.89% from Rs. 2,018.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 750.03 crore in September 2020 down 63.58% from Rs. 458.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.89 crore in September 2020 down 62.78% from Rs. 789.58 crore in September 2019.

GMR Infra shares closed at 24.65 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.71% returns over the last 6 months and 12.81% over the last 12 months.