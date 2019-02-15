GMR Infra Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.84 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,957.84 crore in December 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 2,072.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 561.04 crore in December 2018 up 0.87% from Rs. 565.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.27 crore in December 2018 down 18.44% from Rs. 704.15 crore in December 2017.

GMR Infra shares closed at 14.80 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.