GMR Infra Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,957.84 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,957.84 crore in December 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 2,072.29 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 561.04 crore in December 2018 up 0.87% from Rs. 565.94 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.27 crore in December 2018 down 18.44% from Rs. 704.15 crore in December 2017.
GMR Infra shares closed at 14.80 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|GMR Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,850.00
|1,810.48
|2,024.46
|Other Operating Income
|107.84
|93.76
|47.83
|Total Income From Operations
|1,957.84
|1,904.24
|2,072.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.17
|83.27
|106.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|145.54
|176.54
|422.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.21
|-5.79
|1.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|185.79
|194.88
|169.72
|Depreciation
|244.41
|245.90
|262.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,133.31
|921.33
|891.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.83
|288.11
|218.52
|Other Income
|162.03
|121.48
|223.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|329.86
|409.59
|442.06
|Interest
|719.36
|676.36
|634.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-389.50
|-266.77
|-192.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-389.50
|-266.77
|-192.07
|Tax
|3.01
|-33.74
|-48.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-392.51
|-233.03
|-143.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-19.25
|115.50
|19.45
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-411.76
|-117.53
|-124.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-149.28
|-101.33
|-441.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-561.04
|-218.86
|-565.94
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.43
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.43
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.43
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.43
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited