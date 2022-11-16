 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GMR Airports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 94.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in September 2022 down 94.88% from Rs. 428.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 482.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 94.15% from Rs. 134.03 crore in September 2021.

GMR Airports shares closed at 37.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.

GMR Airports Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.93 16.72 428.40
Other Operating Income -- 6.68 --
Total Income From Operations 21.93 23.40 428.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 186.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.66 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.75 6.30 6.87
Depreciation 0.09 0.10 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.75 13.20 102.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.34 3.14 128.07
Other Income 4.41 0.47 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.75 3.61 129.08
Interest 23.35 24.75 171.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.60 -21.14 -41.93
Exceptional Items -- -- 524.48
P/L Before Tax -15.60 -21.14 482.55
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.60 -21.14 482.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.60 -21.14 482.55
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.04 0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.04 0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Airports #GMR Airports Infrastructure #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am