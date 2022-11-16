GMR Airports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 94.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in September 2022 down 94.88% from Rs. 428.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 482.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 94.15% from Rs. 134.03 crore in September 2021.

GMR Airports shares closed at 37.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.