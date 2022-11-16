GMR Airports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 94.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in September 2022 down 94.88% from Rs. 428.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 482.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 94.15% from Rs. 134.03 crore in September 2021.
GMR Airports shares closed at 37.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.93
|16.72
|428.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|6.68
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.93
|23.40
|428.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|186.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.66
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.75
|6.30
|6.87
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|4.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.75
|13.20
|102.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.34
|3.14
|128.07
|Other Income
|4.41
|0.47
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.75
|3.61
|129.08
|Interest
|23.35
|24.75
|171.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.60
|-21.14
|-41.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|524.48
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.60
|-21.14
|482.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.60
|-21.14
|482.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.60
|-21.14
|482.55
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited