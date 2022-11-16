English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMR Airports Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 94.88% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in September 2022 down 94.88% from Rs. 428.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 down 103.23% from Rs. 482.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2022 down 94.15% from Rs. 134.03 crore in September 2021.

    GMR Airports shares closed at 37.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -8.64% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Airports Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9316.72428.40
    Other Operating Income--6.68--
    Total Income From Operations21.9323.40428.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----186.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.66--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.756.306.87
    Depreciation0.090.104.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7513.20102.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.343.14128.07
    Other Income4.410.471.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.753.61129.08
    Interest23.3524.75171.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.60-21.14-41.93
    Exceptional Items----524.48
    P/L Before Tax-15.60-21.14482.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.60-21.14482.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.60-21.14482.55
    Equity Share Capital603.59603.59603.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.040.80
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.040.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.040.80
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.040.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Airports #GMR Airports Infrastructure #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am