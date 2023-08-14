English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMR Airports Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.77 crore, up 185.34% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.77 crore in June 2023 up 185.34% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2023 up 144.61% from Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.51 crore in June 2023 up 1665.77% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

    GMR Airports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    GMR Airports shares closed at 54.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.20% returns over the last 6 months and 55.00% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Airports Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.7728.1716.72
    Other Operating Income----6.68
    Total Income From Operations66.7728.1723.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.588.266.30
    Depreciation1.490.070.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.7749.4913.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.93-29.653.14
    Other Income18.0910.640.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.02-19.013.61
    Interest54.5945.6424.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.43-64.65-21.14
    Exceptional Items--120.57--
    P/L Before Tax9.4355.92-21.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.4355.92-21.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4355.92-21.14
    Equity Share Capital603.59603.59603.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.09-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.020.08-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.09-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.020.08-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Airports #GMR Airports Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!