GMR Airports Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.77 crore, up 185.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.77 crore in June 2023 up 185.34% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2023 up 144.61% from Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.51 crore in June 2023 up 1665.77% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

GMR Airports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

GMR Airports shares closed at 54.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.20% returns over the last 6 months and 55.00% over the last 12 months.