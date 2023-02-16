 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMR Airports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, up 221.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in December 2022 up 221.36% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 98.64% from Rs. 706.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2022 up 262.22% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

GMR Airports Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.44 21.93 8.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.44 21.93 8.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.17 6.75 0.54
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.86 11.75 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.32 3.34 3.27
Other Income 8.63 4.41 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.95 7.75 3.35
Interest 22.56 23.35 19.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.61 -15.60 -16.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.61 -15.60 -16.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.61 -15.60 -16.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -690.14
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.61 -15.60 -706.23
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.03 -1.17
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.03 -1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.03 -1.17
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.03 -1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited