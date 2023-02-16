GMR Airports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, up 221.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in December 2022 up 221.36% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 98.64% from Rs. 706.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2022 up 262.22% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

GMR Airports shares closed at 38.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.