GMR Airports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, up 221.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in December 2022 up 221.36% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 98.64% from Rs. 706.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2022 up 262.22% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.
GMR Airports shares closed at 38.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.44
|21.93
|8.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.44
|21.93
|8.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.17
|6.75
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.86
|11.75
|4.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.32
|3.34
|3.27
|Other Income
|8.63
|4.41
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.95
|7.75
|3.35
|Interest
|22.56
|23.35
|19.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.61
|-15.60
|-16.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.61
|-15.60
|-16.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.61
|-15.60
|-16.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-690.14
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.61
|-15.60
|-706.23
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited