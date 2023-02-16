English
    GMR Airports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore, up 221.36% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.44 crore in December 2022 up 221.36% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 98.64% from Rs. 706.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2022 up 262.22% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2021.

    GMR Airports shares closed at 38.40 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -6.57% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Airports Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.4421.938.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.4421.938.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.176.750.54
    Depreciation0.090.090.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8611.754.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.323.343.27
    Other Income8.634.410.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.957.753.35
    Interest22.5623.3519.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.61-15.60-16.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.61-15.60-16.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.61-15.60-16.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----690.14
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.61-15.60-706.23
    Equity Share Capital603.59603.59603.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.03-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.03-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.03-1.17
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.03-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Airports #GMR Airports Infrastructure #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:55 pm