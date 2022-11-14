English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMR Airports Infra posts Rs 546 crore standalone comprehensive loss in Q2

    The company had a total comprehensive income of Rs 405.16 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    November 14, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    GMR Airports Infrastructure on Monday posted a standalone comprehensive loss of Rs 546.14 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

    The company had a total comprehensive income of Rs 405.16 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

    These figures include net loss on fair valuation through other comprehensive income of equity securities.

    On the standalone basis, the company's losses from continuing operations narrowed to Rs 15.60 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

    The loss from continuing operations stood at Rs 26.73 crore in the year-ago period.

    GMR Airports Infrastructure's total income stood at Rs 26.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, higher than Rs 0.36 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

    However, the total expenses jumped to Rs 41.94 crore in the latest quarter under review from Rs 27.09 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company had demerged its non-airport business and later the name was changed to GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd to reflect it being an airport holding company.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #GMR Airports Infrastructure #Q2 FY23 results #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:22 pm