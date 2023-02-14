GMR Airports Infra posts Rs 105 crore profit in Q3

Hyderabad Airport

GMR Airports Infrastructure on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 104.82 crore in the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 515.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review grew 29 per cent to Rs 1,766.36 crore from Rs 1,364.13 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021-22, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a loss of Rs 9.61 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 706.23 crore in the October-December period of FY22, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 28.44 crore as against Rs 8.85 crore earlier.