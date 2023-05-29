GMR Airports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,894.62 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 1,894.62 crore in March 2023 up 47.6% from Rs. 1,283.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 441.47 crore in March 2023 down 212.48% from Rs. 141.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.25 crore in March 2023 down 42.55% from Rs. 637.51 crore in March 2022.
|GMR Airports shares closed at 45.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 21.95% over the last 12 months.
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,894.62
|1,766.36
|1,087.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|195.71
|Total Income From Operations
|1,894.62
|1,766.36
|1,283.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.38
|21.15
|26.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.39
|33.33
|37.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.95
|-4.81
|-4.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|266.59
|238.65
|192.20
|Depreciation
|301.59
|267.07
|259.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,317.30
|948.09
|497.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.58
|262.88
|274.31
|Other Income
|107.24
|160.83
|103.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.66
|423.71
|377.67
|Interest
|673.35
|591.23
|527.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-608.69
|-167.52
|-150.13
|Exceptional Items
|-38.18
|292.52
|-63.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-646.87
|125.00
|-213.23
|Tax
|36.28
|22.28
|-42.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-683.15
|102.72
|-170.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-683.15
|102.72
|-170.89
|Minority Interest
|195.27
|86.54
|-12.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|46.41
|2.10
|41.94
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-441.47
|191.36
|-141.28
|Equity Share Capital
|603.59
|603.59
|603.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|0.32
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|0.28
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|0.32
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|0.28
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited