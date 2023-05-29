GMR Airports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,894.62 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,894.62 1,766.36 1,087.89 Other Operating Income -- -- 195.71 Total Income From Operations 1,894.62 1,766.36 1,283.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.38 21.15 26.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 16.39 33.33 37.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.95 -4.81 -4.97 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 266.59 238.65 192.20 Depreciation 301.59 267.07 259.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,317.30 948.09 497.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.58 262.88 274.31 Other Income 107.24 160.83 103.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.66 423.71 377.67 Interest 673.35 591.23 527.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -608.69 -167.52 -150.13 Exceptional Items -38.18 292.52 -63.10 P/L Before Tax -646.87 125.00 -213.23 Tax 36.28 22.28 -42.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -683.15 102.72 -170.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -683.15 102.72 -170.89 Minority Interest 195.27 86.54 -12.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates 46.41 2.10 41.94 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -441.47 191.36 -141.28 Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.73 0.32 -0.24 Diluted EPS -0.73 0.28 -0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.73 0.32 -0.24 Diluted EPS -0.73 0.28 -0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited