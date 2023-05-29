English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMR Airports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,894.62 crore, up 47.6% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 1,894.62 crore in March 2023 up 47.6% from Rs. 1,283.60 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 441.47 crore in March 2023 down 212.48% from Rs. 141.28 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.25 crore in March 2023 down 42.55% from Rs. 637.51 crore in March 2022.GMR Airports shares closed at 45.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 21.95% over the last 12 months.
    GMR Airports Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,894.621,766.361,087.89
    Other Operating Income----195.71
    Total Income From Operations1,894.621,766.361,283.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3821.1526.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.3933.3337.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.95-4.81-4.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost266.59238.65192.20
    Depreciation301.59267.07259.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,317.30948.09497.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.58262.88274.31
    Other Income107.24160.83103.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.66423.71377.67
    Interest673.35591.23527.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-608.69-167.52-150.13
    Exceptional Items-38.18292.52-63.10
    P/L Before Tax-646.87125.00-213.23
    Tax36.2822.28-42.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-683.15102.72-170.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-683.15102.72-170.89
    Minority Interest195.2786.54-12.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates46.412.1041.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-441.47191.36-141.28
    Equity Share Capital603.59603.59603.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.32-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.730.28-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.32-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.730.28-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GMR Airports #GMR Airports Infrastructure #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am