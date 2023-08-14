English
    GMR Airports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.76 crore, up 40.91% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,034.76 crore in June 2023 up 40.91% from Rs. 1,443.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.80 crore in June 2023 up 78.24% from Rs. 136.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 878.17 crore in June 2023 up 40.31% from Rs. 625.90 crore in June 2022.

    GMR Airports shares closed at 54.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.20% returns over the last 6 months and 55.00% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Airports Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,034.761,894.621,253.30
    Other Operating Income----190.67
    Total Income From Operations2,034.761,894.621,443.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.8523.3826.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.0716.3933.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.4011.95-117.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost275.26266.59222.30
    Depreciation295.60301.59219.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses944.531,317.30849.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax474.05-42.58209.43
    Other Income108.52107.24197.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax582.5764.66406.85
    Interest593.83673.35517.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.26-608.69-110.25
    Exceptional Items76.12-38.18--
    P/L Before Tax64.86-646.87-110.25
    Tax96.9936.2825.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.13-683.15-136.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items1.39----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.74-683.15-136.22
    Minority Interest-46.64195.27-23.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates47.5846.4123.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-29.80-441.47-136.98
    Equity Share Capital603.59603.59603.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.73-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.73-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.73-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.73-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

