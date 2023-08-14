GMR Airports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,034.76 crore, up 40.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,034.76 crore in June 2023 up 40.91% from Rs. 1,443.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.80 crore in June 2023 up 78.24% from Rs. 136.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 878.17 crore in June 2023 up 40.31% from Rs. 625.90 crore in June 2022.

GMR Airports shares closed at 54.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.20% returns over the last 6 months and 55.00% over the last 12 months.