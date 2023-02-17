GMR Airports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.49% from Rs. 1,364.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.36 crore in December 2022 up 137.13% from Rs. 515.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.78 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 789.18 crore in December 2021.