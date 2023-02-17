 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GMR Airports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.49% from Rs. 1,364.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.36 crore in December 2022 up 137.13% from Rs. 515.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.78 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 789.18 crore in December 2021.

GMR Airports Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,766.36 1,588.45 1,165.99
Other Operating Income -- -- 198.14
Total Income From Operations 1,766.36 1,588.45 1,364.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.15 25.21 17.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.33 54.53 10.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.81 -37.05 3.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 238.65 241.84 204.98
Depreciation 267.07 254.73 214.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 948.09 831.18 413.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.88 218.01 501.04
Other Income 160.83 163.71 73.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.71 381.72 574.75
Interest 591.23 561.43 524.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -167.52 -179.71 50.74
Exceptional Items 292.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.00 -179.71 50.74
Tax 22.28 29.54 8.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.72 -209.25 41.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -573.74
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.72 -209.25 -531.92
Minority Interest 86.54 402.85 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.10 14.23 16.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 191.36 207.83 -515.34
Equity Share Capital 603.59 603.59 603.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 -0.34 -1.14
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.30 -1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 -0.34 -1.14
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.30 -1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited