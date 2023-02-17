English
    GMR Airports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMR Airports Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.49% from Rs. 1,364.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.36 crore in December 2022 up 137.13% from Rs. 515.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.78 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 789.18 crore in December 2021.

    GMR Airports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

    GMR Airports shares closed at 39.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.83% over the last 12 months.

    GMR Airports Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,766.361,588.451,165.99
    Other Operating Income----198.14
    Total Income From Operations1,766.361,588.451,364.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1525.2117.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.3354.5310.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.81-37.053.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost238.65241.84204.98
    Depreciation267.07254.73214.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses948.09831.18413.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.88218.01501.04
    Other Income160.83163.7173.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax423.71381.72574.75
    Interest591.23561.43524.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-167.52-179.7150.74
    Exceptional Items292.52----
    P/L Before Tax125.00-179.7150.74
    Tax22.2829.548.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.72-209.2541.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----573.74
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.72-209.25-531.92
    Minority Interest86.54402.85--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.1014.2316.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates191.36207.83-515.34
    Equity Share Capital603.59603.59603.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.32-0.34-1.14
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.30-1.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.32-0.34-1.14
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.30-1.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

