GMR Airports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,766.36 crore in December 2022 up 29.49% from Rs. 1,364.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.36 crore in December 2022 up 137.13% from Rs. 515.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.78 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 789.18 crore in December 2021.

GMR Airports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

GMR Airports shares closed at 39.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.83% over the last 12 months.