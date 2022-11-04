 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMM Pfaudler Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore in September 2022 up 24.36% from Rs. 205.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 down 26.97% from Rs. 29.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2022 down 17.13% from Rs. 52.25 crore in September 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.00 in September 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,865.80 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.14% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.13 249.01 205.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.13 249.01 205.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.43 143.76 89.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.99 -19.54 -2.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.21 23.58 20.83
Depreciation 8.88 8.64 8.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.20 60.55 47.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.40 32.02 42.51
Other Income 1.02 0.70 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.42 32.72 43.71
Interest 5.50 4.72 4.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.92 28.00 39.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.92 28.00 39.05
Tax 7.57 7.14 9.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.35 20.86 29.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.35 20.86 29.23
Equity Share Capital 8.99 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.87 4.76 20.00
Diluted EPS 4.86 4.76 20.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.87 4.76 20.00
Diluted EPS 4.86 4.76 20.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

