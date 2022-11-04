GMM Pfaudler Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore in September 2022 up 24.36% from Rs. 205.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 down 26.97% from Rs. 29.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2022 down 17.13% from Rs. 52.25 crore in September 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.00 in September 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,865.80 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.14% over the last 12 months.