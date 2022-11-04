English
    GMM Pfaudler Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.13 crore in September 2022 up 24.36% from Rs. 205.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 down 26.97% from Rs. 29.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2022 down 17.13% from Rs. 52.25 crore in September 2021.

    GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.00 in September 2021.

    GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,865.80 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.91% returns over the last 6 months and 19.14% over the last 12 months.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.13249.01205.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.13249.01205.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.43143.7689.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.99-19.54-2.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.2123.5820.83
    Depreciation8.888.648.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.2060.5547.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4032.0242.51
    Other Income1.020.701.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4232.7243.71
    Interest5.504.724.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.9228.0039.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.9228.0039.05
    Tax7.577.149.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.3520.8629.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.3520.8629.23
    Equity Share Capital8.992.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.7620.00
    Diluted EPS4.864.7620.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.7620.00
    Diluted EPS4.864.7620.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
