Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:54 PM IST

GMM Pfaudler Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.18 crore, up 29.79% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.18 crore in September 2018 up 29.79% from Rs. 76.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2018 up 39.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2018 up 39.66% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2017.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.81 in September 2017.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 950.35 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.02% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.18 93.21 76.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.18 93.21 76.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.73 40.32 37.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.56 2.34 -6.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.52 9.90 9.72
Depreciation 2.63 2.54 2.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.40 25.39 23.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.47 12.72 9.57
Other Income 1.87 1.31 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.33 14.04 10.83
Interest 0.34 0.17 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.99 13.86 10.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.99 13.86 10.69
Tax 5.19 4.77 3.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.80 9.09 7.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.80 9.09 7.03
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.71 6.22 4.81
Diluted EPS 6.71 6.22 4.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.71 6.22 4.81
Diluted EPS 6.71 6.22 4.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #GMM Pfaudler #Results

