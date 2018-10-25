GMM Pfaudler Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.18 crore, up 29.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 99.18 crore in September 2018 up 29.79% from Rs. 76.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2018 up 39.5% from Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2018 up 39.66% from Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2017.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.81 in September 2017.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 950.35 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.02% over the last 12 months.