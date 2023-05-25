English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMM Pfaudler Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.06 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 293.06 crore in March 2023 up 28.23% from Rs. 228.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.28 crore in March 2023 up 68.45% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.54 crore in March 2023 up 57.32% from Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022.

    GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.92 in March 2022.

    GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,497.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.51% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations293.06276.59228.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations293.06276.59228.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.93132.01132.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.257.45-24.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5924.0423.20
    Depreciation9.689.188.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.6469.4457.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9734.4730.65
    Other Income18.892.721.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.8637.1931.84
    Interest8.148.764.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.7228.4327.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.7228.4327.71
    Tax11.445.987.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.2822.4520.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.2822.4520.35
    Equity Share Capital8.998.992.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.634.9913.92
    Diluted EPS7.624.9913.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.634.9913.92
    Diluted EPS7.624.9913.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #GMM Pfaudler #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm