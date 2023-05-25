GMM Pfaudler Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 293.06 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.06 crore in March 2023 up 28.23% from Rs. 228.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.28 crore in March 2023 up 68.45% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.54 crore in March 2023 up 57.32% from Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.92 in March 2022.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,497.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.51% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.