GMM Pfaudler Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.54 crore, up 20.26% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 228.54 crore in March 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 190.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022 down 35.36% from Rs. 31.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 53.08 crore in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.54 in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 4,511.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 228.54 208.97 190.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 228.54 208.97 190.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.72 110.40 66.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.19 -12.53 -10.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.20 22.62 16.28
Depreciation 8.55 8.64 7.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.61 50.63 66.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.65 29.21 45.10
Other Income 1.19 0.53 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.84 29.74 45.86
Interest 4.13 2.97 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.71 26.77 43.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.71 26.77 43.92
Tax 7.36 7.24 12.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.35 19.53 31.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.35 19.53 31.48
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.92 13.36 21.54
Diluted EPS 13.92 13.36 21.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.92 13.36 21.54
Diluted EPS 13.92 13.36 21.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 11:33 am
