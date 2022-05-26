GMM Pfaudler Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.54 crore, up 20.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.54 crore in March 2022 up 20.26% from Rs. 190.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022 down 35.36% from Rs. 31.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 53.08 crore in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.54 in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 4,511.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.