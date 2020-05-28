GMM Pfaudler Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.38 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.38 crore in March 2020 down 6.08% from Rs. 120.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2020 down 6.97% from Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2020 up 13.08% from Rs. 18.96 crore in March 2019.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.37 in March 2019.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 3,677.10 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 125.87% returns over the last 6 months and 183.14% over the last 12 months.