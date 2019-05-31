GMM Pfaudler Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore in March 2019 up 37.35% from Rs. 87.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2019 up 27.85% from Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in March 2019 up 15.12% from Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2018.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 7.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2018.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,362.70 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.76% returns over the last 6 months and 52.77% over the last 12 months.