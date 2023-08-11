English
    GMM Pfaudler Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 249.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2023 down 19.18% from Rs. 20.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2023 down 1.76% from Rs. 41.36 crore in June 2022.

    GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in June 2022.

    GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,449.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.40% returns over the last 6 months and -8.90% over the last 12 months.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.15293.06249.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.15293.06249.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.39135.93143.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.7111.25-19.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3124.5923.58
    Depreciation9.679.688.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.5476.6460.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5334.9732.02
    Other Income0.4318.890.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9653.8632.72
    Interest8.038.144.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.9345.7228.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.9345.7228.00
    Tax6.0711.447.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.8634.2820.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.8634.2820.86
    Equity Share Capital8.998.992.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.757.634.76
    Diluted EPS3.757.624.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.757.634.76
    Diluted EPS3.757.624.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

