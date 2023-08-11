GMM Pfaudler Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.15 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 249.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2023 down 19.18% from Rs. 20.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2023 down 1.76% from Rs. 41.36 crore in June 2022.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in June 2022.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,449.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.40% returns over the last 6 months and -8.90% over the last 12 months.