GMM Pfaudler Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore, up 45.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore in June 2022 up 45.32% from Rs. 171.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in June 2022 down 19.3% from Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.36 crore in June 2022 down 7.2% from Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.68 in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,352.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.