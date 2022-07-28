 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMM Pfaudler Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore, up 45.32% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore in June 2022 up 45.32% from Rs. 171.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in June 2022 down 19.3% from Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.36 crore in June 2022 down 7.2% from Rs. 44.57 crore in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.68 in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,352.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 249.01 228.54 171.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 249.01 228.54 171.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.76 132.72 69.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.54 -24.19 -1.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.58 23.20 19.91
Depreciation 8.64 8.55 7.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.55 57.61 40.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.02 30.65 35.89
Other Income 0.70 1.19 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.72 31.84 36.73
Interest 4.72 4.13 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.00 27.71 33.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.00 27.71 33.50
Tax 7.14 7.36 7.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.86 20.35 25.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.86 20.35 25.85
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 13.92 17.68
Diluted EPS 4.76 13.92 17.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 13.92 17.68
Diluted EPS 4.76 13.92 17.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 28, 2022
