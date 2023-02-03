 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMM Pfaudler Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.59 crore, up 32.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 276.59 crore in December 2022 up 32.36% from Rs. 208.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 38.38 crore in December 2021.

GMM Pfaudler
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 276.59 256.13 208.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 276.59 256.13 208.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.01 125.43 110.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.45 -7.99 -12.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.04 24.21 22.62
Depreciation 9.18 8.88 8.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.44 72.20 50.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.47 33.40 29.21
Other Income 2.72 1.02 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.19 34.42 29.74
Interest 8.76 5.50 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.43 28.92 26.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.43 28.92 26.77
Tax 5.98 7.57 7.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.45 21.35 19.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.45 21.35 19.53
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.87 13.36
Diluted EPS 4.99 4.86 13.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.87 13.36
Diluted EPS 4.99 4.86 13.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited