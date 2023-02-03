English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GMM Pfaudler Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.59 crore, up 32.36% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 276.59 crore in December 2022 up 32.36% from Rs. 208.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 38.38 crore in December 2021.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations276.59256.13208.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations276.59256.13208.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.01125.43110.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.45-7.99-12.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0424.2122.62
    Depreciation9.188.888.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.4472.2050.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4733.4029.21
    Other Income2.721.020.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1934.4229.74
    Interest8.765.502.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.4328.9226.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.4328.9226.77
    Tax5.987.577.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.4521.3519.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.4521.3519.53
    Equity Share Capital8.998.992.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.994.8713.36
    Diluted EPS4.994.8613.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.994.8713.36
    Diluted EPS4.994.8613.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited