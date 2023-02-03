GMM Pfaudler Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.59 crore, up 32.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.59 crore in December 2022 up 32.36% from Rs. 208.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2022 up 14.95% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 38.38 crore in December 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.36 in December 2021.

Read More