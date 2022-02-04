GMM Pfaudler Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore, up 26.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore in December 2021 up 26.09% from Rs. 165.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2021 down 12.03% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.38 crore in December 2021 down 10.72% from Rs. 42.99 crore in December 2020.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.19 in December 2020.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 5,049.80 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.19% returns over the last 6 months and 39.13% over the last 12 months.