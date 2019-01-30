GMM Pfaudler Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 105.59 crore, up 33.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.59 crore in December 2018 up 33.25% from Rs. 79.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2018 up 48.76% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.31 crore in December 2018 up 46.51% from Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2017.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.04 in December 2017.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,076.00 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.69% returns over the last 6 months and 44.95% over the last 12 months.