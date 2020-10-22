172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gmm-pfaudler-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-186-25-crore-up-21-69-y-o-y-5997041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:35 AM IST

GMM Pfaudler Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in September 2020 up 21.69% from Rs. 153.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in September 2020 up 29.17% from Rs. 20.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.44 crore in September 2020 up 33.94% from Rs. 30.94 crore in September 2019.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 18.37 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.22 in September 2019.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 3,588.30 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 154.21% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations186.25154.43153.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations186.25154.43153.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.6149.2656.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.3124.888.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.7524.2822.39
Depreciation6.135.985.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.1628.5335.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3021.5225.54
Other Income2.012.720.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3124.2425.83
Interest1.771.171.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5423.0724.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.5423.0724.77
Tax6.693.883.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8519.1920.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8519.1920.79
Minority Interest0.00----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.8619.1920.79
Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.3713.1314.22
Diluted EPS18.3713.1314.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.3713.1314.22
Diluted EPS18.3713.1314.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #GMM Pfaudler #Results

