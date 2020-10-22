GMM Pfaudler Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in September 2020 up 21.69% from Rs. 153.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in September 2020 up 29.17% from Rs. 20.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.44 crore in September 2020 up 33.94% from Rs. 30.94 crore in September 2019.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 18.37 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.22 in September 2019.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 3,588.30 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 154.21% over the last 12 months.