GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.37 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 699.37 crore in March 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 458.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2022 up 286.41% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.22 crore in March 2022 up 59.73% from Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 4,511.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 699.37 642.28 458.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 699.37 642.28 458.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 305.24 286.95 158.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.64 -34.36 42.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 187.35 178.20 125.65
Depreciation 27.26 27.50 27.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 150.59 129.14 102.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.57 54.85 2.19
Other Income 1.39 1.19 16.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.96 56.04 18.27
Interest 2.24 6.37 5.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.72 49.67 12.81
Exceptional Items -- -- -33.52
P/L Before Tax 43.72 49.67 -20.71
Tax 26.45 11.98 -14.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.27 37.69 -5.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.27 37.69 -5.75
Minority Interest -1.23 -5.87 9.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.04 31.82 4.15
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.97 21.77 -2.84
Diluted EPS 10.97 21.77 -2.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.97 21.77 -2.84
Diluted EPS 10.97 21.77 -2.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 26, 2022
