GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.37 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.37 crore in March 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 458.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.04 crore in March 2022 up 286.41% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.22 crore in March 2022 up 59.73% from Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 4,511.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.75% returns over the last 6 months and -13.61% over the last 12 months.