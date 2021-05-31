GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 458.62 crore, up 248.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.62 crore in March 2021 up 248.01% from Rs. 131.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021 down 64.21% from Rs. 11.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2021 up 97.59% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 5,042.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.56% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.