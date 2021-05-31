GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 458.62 crore, up 248.01% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:
Net Sales at Rs 458.62 crore in March 2021 up 248.01% from Rs. 131.78 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2021 down 64.21% from Rs. 11.60 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.84 crore in March 2021 up 97.59% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020.
GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 5,042.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.56% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.
|GMM Pfaudler
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|458.62
|201.81
|131.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|458.62
|201.81
|131.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|158.24
|98.13
|56.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|42.84
|-6.55
|-0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|125.65
|28.80
|22.83
|Depreciation
|27.57
|10.88
|5.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.14
|39.50
|31.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.19
|31.06
|16.60
|Other Income
|16.08
|2.67
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.27
|33.73
|17.33
|Interest
|5.45
|1.78
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.81
|31.96
|16.43
|Exceptional Items
|-33.52
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.71
|31.96
|16.43
|Tax
|-14.95
|8.85
|4.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.75
|23.11
|11.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.75
|23.11
|11.60
|Minority Interest
|9.90
|0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.15
|23.16
|11.60
|Equity Share Capital
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|15.85
|7.94
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|15.85
|7.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|15.85
|7.94
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|15.85
|7.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
