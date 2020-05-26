App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.78 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.78 crore in March 2020 down 5.28% from Rs. 139.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.60 crore in March 2020 down 12.82% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020 up 4.18% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2019.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2019.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 3,887.05 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 131.08% returns over the last 6 months and 218.85% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations131.78155.97139.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations131.78155.97139.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials56.2571.6468.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-3.18-2.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.8321.8319.64
Depreciation5.875.862.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.1435.2433.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6024.5717.37
Other Income0.733.422.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3327.9919.81
Interest0.900.940.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4327.0519.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.4327.0519.47
Tax4.836.006.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6021.0513.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6021.0513.30
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.6021.0513.30
Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.9414.409.10
Diluted EPS7.9414.409.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.9414.409.10
Diluted EPS7.9414.409.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 26, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #GMM Pfaudler #Results

