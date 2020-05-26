GMM Pfaudler Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 131.78 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.78 crore in March 2020 down 5.28% from Rs. 139.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.60 crore in March 2020 down 12.82% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2020 up 4.18% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2019.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.10 in March 2019.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 3,887.05 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 131.08% returns over the last 6 months and 218.85% over the last 12 months.