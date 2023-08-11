GMM Pfaudler Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 912.27 crore, up 23.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 912.27 crore in June 2023 up 23.41% from Rs. 739.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.93 crore in June 2023 up 23.41% from Rs. 44.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.82 crore in June 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2022.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 12.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.15 in June 2022.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,449.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.40% returns over the last 6 months and -8.90% over the last 12 months.