GMM Pfaudler Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.24 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 739.24 crore in June 2022 up 34% from Rs. 551.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.51 crore in June 2022 up 1618.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2022 up 240.06% from Rs. 37.14 crore in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.59 in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,352.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.

GMM Pfaudler
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 739.24 699.37 551.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 739.24 699.37 551.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.86 305.24 216.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.44 -15.64 0.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 185.57 187.35 174.55
Depreciation 27.23 27.26 38.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.56 150.59 124.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.58 44.57 -2.72
Other Income 28.49 1.39 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.07 45.96 -1.52
Interest 15.64 2.24 14.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.43 43.72 -15.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.43 43.72 -15.65
Tax 21.96 26.45 2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.47 17.27 -18.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.47 17.27 -18.40
Minority Interest -16.96 -1.23 20.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.51 16.04 2.59
Equity Share Capital 2.92 2.92 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.15 10.97 -12.59
Diluted EPS 10.15 10.97 -12.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.15 10.97 -12.59
Diluted EPS 10.15 10.97 -12.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
