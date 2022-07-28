GMM Pfaudler Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.24 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.24 crore in June 2022 up 34% from Rs. 551.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.51 crore in June 2022 up 1618.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2022 up 240.06% from Rs. 37.14 crore in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.59 in June 2021.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,352.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.