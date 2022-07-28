English
    GMM Pfaudler Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 739.24 crore, up 34% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 739.24 crore in June 2022 up 34% from Rs. 551.68 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.51 crore in June 2022 up 1618.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2022 up 240.06% from Rs. 37.14 crore in June 2021.

    GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 10.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.59 in June 2021.

    GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 1,352.35 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.12% over the last 12 months.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations739.24699.37551.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations739.24699.37551.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.86305.24216.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.44-15.640.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost185.57187.35174.55
    Depreciation27.2327.2638.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.56150.59124.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.5844.57-2.72
    Other Income28.491.391.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.0745.96-1.52
    Interest15.642.2414.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.4343.72-15.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.4343.72-15.65
    Tax21.9626.452.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.4717.27-18.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.4717.27-18.40
    Minority Interest-16.96-1.2320.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.5116.042.59
    Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1510.97-12.59
    Diluted EPS10.1510.97-12.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1510.97-12.59
    Diluted EPS10.1510.97-12.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
