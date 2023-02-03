 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GMM Pfaudler Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.31 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.31 crore in December 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 642.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 31.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.45 crore in December 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2021.

GMM Pfaudler
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 792.31 780.05 642.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 792.31 780.05 642.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 328.67 312.26 286.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.27 -0.66 -34.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 201.83 183.84 178.20
Depreciation 30.14 28.23 27.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.72 165.83 129.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.22 90.55 54.85
Other Income -10.91 19.47 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.31 110.02 56.04
Interest 20.89 8.62 6.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.42 101.40 49.67
Exceptional Items -21.57 -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.85 101.40 49.67
Tax 16.18 4.51 11.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.67 96.89 37.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.67 96.89 37.69
Minority Interest -- -31.91 -5.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.67 64.98 31.82
Equity Share Capital 8.99 8.99 2.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 14.81 21.77
Diluted EPS 4.15 14.80 21.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.15 14.81 21.77
Diluted EPS 4.15 14.80 21.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited