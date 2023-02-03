GMM Pfaudler Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.31 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.31 crore in December 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 642.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 31.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.45 crore in December 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2021.