    GMM Pfaudler Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.31 crore, up 23.36% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GMM Pfaudler are:

    Net Sales at Rs 792.31 crore in December 2022 up 23.36% from Rs. 642.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 31.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.45 crore in December 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2021.

    GMM Pfaudler
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations792.31780.05642.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations792.31780.05642.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials328.67312.26286.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.27-0.66-34.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost201.83183.84178.20
    Depreciation30.1428.2327.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.72165.83129.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.2290.5554.85
    Other Income-10.9119.471.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.31110.0256.04
    Interest20.898.626.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.42101.4049.67
    Exceptional Items-21.57----
    P/L Before Tax34.85101.4049.67
    Tax16.184.5111.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6796.8937.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6796.8937.69
    Minority Interest---31.91-5.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6764.9831.82
    Equity Share Capital8.998.992.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1514.8121.77
    Diluted EPS4.1514.8021.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1514.8121.77
    Diluted EPS4.1514.8021.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited