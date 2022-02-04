GMM Pfaudler Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 642.28 crore, up 218.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.28 crore in December 2021 up 218.25% from Rs. 201.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.82 crore in December 2021 up 37.37% from Rs. 23.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2021 up 87.27% from Rs. 44.61 crore in December 2020.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 21.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.85 in December 2020.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 5,049.25 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 39.09% over the last 12 months.