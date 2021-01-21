GMM Pfaudler Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 201.81 crore, up 29.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.81 crore in December 2020 up 29.39% from Rs. 155.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.16 crore in December 2020 up 10.04% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.61 crore in December 2020 up 31.79% from Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2019.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 15.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.40 in December 2019.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 3,866.95 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 76.02% over the last 12 months.