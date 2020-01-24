GMM Pfaudler Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 155.97 crore, up 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.97 crore in December 2019 up 18.69% from Rs. 131.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2019 up 74.44% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.85 crore in December 2019 up 63.92% from Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2018.

GMM Pfaudler EPS has increased to Rs. 14.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

GMM Pfaudler shares closed at 2,157.25 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.27% returns over the last 6 months and 92.47% over the last 12 months.