GM Breweries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 561.90 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 561.90 crore in September 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 449.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 21.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.95 in September 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 598.70 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.28% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.