 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GM Breweries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 561.90 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 561.90 crore in September 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 449.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.69 crore in September 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 21.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.84 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.95 in September 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 598.70 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.28% returns over the last 6 months and -32.22% over the last 12 months.

GM Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 561.90 551.35 449.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 561.90 551.35 449.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.02 110.91 78.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -0.53 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.53 2.02 1.94
Depreciation 1.50 1.50 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 427.64 417.28 340.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.32 20.17 27.68
Other Income 1.02 1.42 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.34 21.59 29.21
Interest 0.02 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.32 21.59 29.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.32 21.59 29.20
Tax 7.63 5.43 7.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.69 16.16 21.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.69 16.16 21.85
Equity Share Capital 18.29 18.28 18.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.41 8.84 11.95
Diluted EPS 12.41 8.84 11.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.41 8.84 11.95
Diluted EPS 12.41 8.84 11.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #GM Breweries #Results
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.