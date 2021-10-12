GM Breweries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 449.98 crore, up 519.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.98 crore in September 2021 up 519.72% from Rs. 72.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.85 crore in September 2021 up 94.92% from Rs. 11.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2021 up 82.69% from Rs. 16.81 crore in September 2020.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.13 in September 2020.

GM Breweries shares closed at 777.45 on October 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.16% returns over the last 6 months and 101.67% over the last 12 months.