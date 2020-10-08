GM Breweries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.61 crore, down 40.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.61 crore in September 2020 down 40.19% from Rs. 121.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.21 crore in September 2020 down 43.53% from Rs. 19.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in September 2020 down 33.03% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2019.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.86 in September 2019.

GM Breweries shares closed at 403.50 on October 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.97% returns over the last 6 months and 5.05% over the last 12 months.