Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GM Breweries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.61 crore, down 40.19% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.61 crore in September 2020 down 40.19% from Rs. 121.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.21 crore in September 2020 down 43.53% from Rs. 19.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in September 2020 down 33.03% from Rs. 25.10 crore in September 2019.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 10.86 in September 2019.

GM Breweries shares closed at 403.50 on October 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.97% returns over the last 6 months and 5.05% over the last 12 months.

GM Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations72.6196.81121.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations72.6196.81121.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials48.2818.8588.57
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.64-0.45-1.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.811.422.72
Depreciation1.801.801.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.6372.037.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.453.1622.42
Other Income1.560.110.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.013.2723.26
Interest0.020.030.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.993.2423.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.993.2423.25
Tax3.780.813.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.212.4319.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.212.4319.85
Equity Share Capital18.2918.2818.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.131.3210.86
Diluted EPS6.131.3210.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.131.3210.86
Diluted EPS6.131.3210.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #GM Breweries #Results

