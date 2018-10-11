GM Breweries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.79 crore, up 10.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 111.79 crore in September 2018 up 10.39% from Rs. 101.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2018 up 23.46% from Rs. 15.73 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2018 up 22.29% from Rs. 23.60 crore in September 2017.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.76 in September 2017.

GM Breweries shares closed at 539.90 on October 10, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.77% returns over the last 6 months and 19.97% over the last 12 months.