GM Breweries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.42 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 541.42 crore in March 2022 up 16.66% from Rs. 464.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.08 crore in March 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.81 in March 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 710.55 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.61% returns over the last 6 months and 76.53% over the last 12 months.

GM Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 541.42 514.02 464.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 541.42 514.02 464.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.53 95.35 91.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 -0.72 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.12 2.26 3.14
Depreciation 1.56 1.50 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 406.61 390.13 341.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.51 25.50 27.45
Other Income 25.35 0.94 26.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.86 26.44 53.63
Interest -- -- 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.86 26.44 53.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.86 26.44 53.61
Tax 6.78 6.65 8.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.08 19.79 45.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.08 19.79 45.34
Equity Share Capital 18.28 18.28 18.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.92 10.83 24.81
Diluted EPS 21.92 10.83 24.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.92 10.83 24.81
Diluted EPS 21.92 10.83 24.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #GM Breweries #Results
first published: Apr 12, 2022 04:52 pm
