GM Breweries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 541.42 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.42 crore in March 2022 up 16.66% from Rs. 464.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.08 crore in March 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2022 down 9.85% from Rs. 53.71 crore in March 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.81 in March 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 710.55 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.61% returns over the last 6 months and 76.53% over the last 12 months.