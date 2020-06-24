GM Breweries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.98 crore, down 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.98 crore in March 2020 down 7.15% from Rs. 117.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.76 crore in March 2020 down 26.97% from Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2020 down 29.59% from Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2019.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.30 in March 2019.

GM Breweries shares closed at 427.10 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.35% returns over the last 6 months and -11.34% over the last 12 months.