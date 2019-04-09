GM Breweries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore, up 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.37 crore in March 2019 up 4.49% from Rs. 112.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2019 down 1.42% from Rs. 24.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.43 crore in March 2019 down 8.21% from Rs. 39.69 crore in March 2018.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2018.

GM Breweries shares closed at 608.85 on April 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.66% returns over the last 6 months and -25.01% over the last 12 months.