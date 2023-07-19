English
    GM Breweries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 579.39 crore, up 307.96% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 579.39 crore in June 2023 up 307.96% from Rs. 142.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2023 up 21.83% from Rs. 23.09 crore in June 2022.

    GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 10.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2022.

    GM Breweries shares closed at 595.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 3.91% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations579.39155.97142.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations579.39155.97142.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.34113.62110.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.720.04-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.552.872.02
    Depreciation1.501.311.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses441.168.127.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5630.0120.17
    Other Income1.0715.071.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6345.0821.59
    Interest0.020.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6145.0721.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6145.0721.59
    Tax6.709.975.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9135.1016.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9135.1016.16
    Equity Share Capital18.2818.2918.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9019.198.84
    Diluted EPS10.9019.198.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9019.198.84
    Diluted EPS10.9019.198.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:00 am

