GM Breweries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 579.39 crore, up 307.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.39 crore in June 2023 up 307.96% from Rs. 142.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.91 crore in June 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.13 crore in June 2023 up 21.83% from Rs. 23.09 crore in June 2022.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 10.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2022.

GM Breweries shares closed at 595.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 3.91% over the last 12 months.