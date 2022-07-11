GM Breweries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.35 crore, up 102.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.35 crore in June 2022 up 102.11% from Rs. 272.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022 up 38.83% from Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.09 crore in June 2022 up 35.35% from Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.37 in June 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 579.15 on July 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.