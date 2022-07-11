 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GM Breweries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.35 crore, up 102.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 551.35 crore in June 2022 up 102.11% from Rs. 272.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022 up 38.83% from Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.09 crore in June 2022 up 35.35% from Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2021.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.37 in June 2021.

GM Breweries shares closed at 579.15 on July 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.

GM Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 551.35 541.42 272.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 551.35 541.42 272.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.91 109.53 47.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.53 0.09 -1.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.02 2.12 1.57
Depreciation 1.50 1.56 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 417.28 406.61 208.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.17 21.51 14.89
Other Income 1.42 25.35 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.59 46.86 15.56
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.59 46.86 15.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.59 46.86 15.56
Tax 5.43 6.78 3.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.16 40.08 11.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.16 40.08 11.64
Equity Share Capital 18.28 18.28 18.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 21.92 6.37
Diluted EPS 8.84 21.92 6.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 21.92 6.37
Diluted EPS 8.84 21.92 6.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
