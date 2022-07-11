English
    GM Breweries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.35 crore, up 102.11% Y-o-Y

    July 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 551.35 crore in June 2022 up 102.11% from Rs. 272.80 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022 up 38.83% from Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.09 crore in June 2022 up 35.35% from Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2021.

    GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.37 in June 2021.

    GM Breweries shares closed at 579.15 on July 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.57% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.

    GM Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations551.35541.42272.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations551.35541.42272.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.91109.5347.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.530.09-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.022.121.57
    Depreciation1.501.561.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses417.28406.61208.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1721.5114.89
    Other Income1.4225.350.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5946.8615.56
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5946.8615.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5946.8615.56
    Tax5.436.783.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1640.0811.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1640.0811.64
    Equity Share Capital18.2818.2818.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8421.926.37
    Diluted EPS8.8421.926.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8421.926.37
    Diluted EPS8.8421.926.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
