GM Breweries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 272.80 crore, up 181.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.80 crore in June 2021 up 181.79% from Rs. 96.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021 up 379.01% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2021 up 236.49% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2020.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2020.

GM Breweries shares closed at 608.05 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.71% returns over the last 6 months and 59.89% over the last 12 months.